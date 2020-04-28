what are Analysts report about Baozun Inc.(NASDAQ:BZUN): Okta, Inc.(NASDAQ:OKTA)

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) will report its next earnings on Mar 18 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.71/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $3.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.48/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -15%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Baozun Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Baozun Inc. as 1.44 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Baozun Inc. is 1.44 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.45 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 186.97 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Baozun Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 47.98 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Baozun Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.17%, where Monthly Performance is 9.97%, Quarterly performance is -0.53%, 6 Months performance is -22.76% and yearly performance percentage is -29.3%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.42% and Monthly Volatility of 5.38%.

Okta, Inc. (OKTA) will report its next earnings on Mar 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.01/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 80%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Okta, Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.24/share and a High Estimate of $-0.15/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OKTA to be 5.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -80%. For the next 5 years, Okta, Inc. is expecting Growth of 97.14% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -12.9% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Okta, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.06 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -14.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -64.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -14.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Okta, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.43%, where Monthly Performance is 23.23%, Quarterly performance is 20.76%, 6 Months performance is 40.69% and yearly performance percentage is 47.53%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 31.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.12% and Monthly Volatility of 5.30%.