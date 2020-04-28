Revenue Estimates Analysis of Kelso Technologies Inc(NYSE:KIQ): Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.(NASDAQ:PGNX)

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kelso Technologies Inc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.76 and Average Volume (3 months) is 44.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 7.31 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kelso Technologies Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.04%, where Monthly Performance is 0.77%, Quarterly performance is -28.89%, 6 Months performance is -34.98% and yearly performance percentage is -51.24%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -29.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.39% and Monthly Volatility of 8.98%.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PGNX) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 35%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.22/share and a High Estimate of $-0.22/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. as 7.9 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 7.9 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 4.15 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.9 and Average Volume (3 months) is 972.57 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -48.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -106%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -77.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.63%, where Monthly Performance is 7.4%, Quarterly performance is -10.88%, 6 Months performance is -15.09% and yearly performance percentage is -17.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.81% and Monthly Volatility of 8.65%.