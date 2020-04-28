Revenue Estimates Analysis of Autohome Inc.(NYSE:ATHM): Signet Jewelers Limited(NYSE:SIG)

Autohome Inc. (ATHM) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $9.62/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $8.55/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $1.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 12.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Autohome Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $5.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $4.78/share and a High Estimate of $6.4/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Autohome Inc. as 1.55 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Autohome Inc. is 1.54 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.58 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 234.21 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ATHM to be -11.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -7.69%. For the next 5 years, Autohome Inc. is expecting Growth of 20.03% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.68% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Autohome Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 693.91 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 20.84 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.51.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 18.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 24.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Autohome Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.46%, where Monthly Performance is 10.53%, Quarterly performance is -1.81%, 6 Months performance is -9.13% and yearly performance percentage is -29.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -1.75%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.82% and Monthly Volatility of 4.55%.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) will report its next earnings on Mar 26 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $3.67/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $3.47/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.2/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Signet Jewelers Limited and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-2.45/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-4.21/share and a High Estimate of $-1.01/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SIG to be -2000%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -200%. For the next 5 years, Signet Jewelers Limited is expecting Growth of 133.61% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -84.28% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Signet Jewelers Limited, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.97 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.83.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Signet Jewelers Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.86%, where Monthly Performance is -13.55%, Quarterly performance is -68.03%, 6 Months performance is -48.53% and yearly performance percentage is -63.78%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -62.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.59% and Monthly Volatility of 10.80%.