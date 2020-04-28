Earnings Analysis of Fluidigm Corporation(NASDAQ:FLDM): Olin Corporation(NYSE:OLN)

Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Fluidigm Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.16/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.22/share and a High Estimate of $-0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Fluidigm Corporation as 29.32 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Fluidigm Corporation is 28.76 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 30 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 29.2 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FLDM to be 21.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 20%. For the next 5 years, Fluidigm Corporation is expecting Growth of 26.56% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 11.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Fluidigm Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 670.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -23.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -38.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -29.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Fluidigm Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 15.53%, where Monthly Performance is -0.83%, Quarterly performance is -42.93%, 6 Months performance is -48.15% and yearly performance percentage is -82.4%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -31.61%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.73% and Monthly Volatility of 13.43%.

Olin Corporation (OLN) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.03/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.11/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 127.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Olin Corporation and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.37/share and a High Estimate of $-0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Olin Corporation as 1.37 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Olin Corporation is 1.18 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.45 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.55 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for OLN to be -196.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2400%. For the next 5 years, Olin Corporation is expecting Growth of 248.34% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -166.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Olin Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.33 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.64 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 23.2.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Olin Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 15.01%, where Monthly Performance is 27.05%, Quarterly performance is -3.38%, 6 Months performance is -17.6% and yearly performance percentage is -33.35%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -12.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.29% and Monthly Volatility of 7.30%.