What are analysts Suggestions on Weibo Corporation(NASDAQ:WB): Electro Scientific Industries, Inc.(NASDAQ:ESIO)

Weibo Corporation (WB) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.77/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.72/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 6.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Weibo Corporation and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.3/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.24/share and a High Estimate of $0.37/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Weibo Corporation as 313.18 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Weibo Corporation is 299 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 332.07 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 399.18 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WB to be -39.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -23.53%. For the next 5 years, Weibo Corporation is expecting Growth of 27.16% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -16.55% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Weibo Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.38 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.95 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.09.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 15.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 29.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Weibo Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.55%, where Monthly Performance is 4.38%, Quarterly performance is -16.23%, 6 Months performance is -23.93% and yearly performance percentage is -47.75%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -21.27%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.31% and Monthly Volatility of 4.40%.