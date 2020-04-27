what are Analysts report about Xperi Corporation(NASDAQ:XPER): Western Gas Partners, LP(NYSE:WES)

Xperi Corporation (XPER) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Xperi Corporation and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.71/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.66/share and a High Estimate of $0.76/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Xperi Corporation as 98.15 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Xperi Corporation is 73.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 109 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 104.3 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for XPER to be -5.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 18.06%. For the next 5 years, Xperi Corporation is expecting Growth of 21.05% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -5% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Xperi Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.37 and Average Volume (3 months) is 743.95 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.31.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -11%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Xperi Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.1%, where Monthly Performance is 0.48%, Quarterly performance is -17.89%, 6 Months performance is -28.48% and yearly performance percentage is -40.31%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.59%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.45% and Monthly Volatility of 6.80%.

Western Gas Partners, LP (WES) will report its next earnings on May 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.62/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.46/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 34.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Western Gas Partners, LP and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.51/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.45/share and a High Estimate of $0.57/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Western Gas Partners, LP as 710.42 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Western Gas Partners, LP is 652.02 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 758.48 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 671.88 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WES to be 66.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 37.84%. For the next 5 years, Western Gas Partners, LP is expecting Growth of -17.02% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 20.75% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Western Gas Partners, LP, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.23 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.51 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.68 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.2.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Western Gas Partners, LP currently shows a Weekly Performance of 27.18%, where Monthly Performance is 78.92%, Quarterly performance is -60.96%, 6 Months performance is -68.01% and yearly performance percentage is -77.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -62.93%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 13.10% and Monthly Volatility of 15.17%.