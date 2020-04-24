Revenue Estimates Analysis of Brunswick Corporation(NYSE:BC): Maiden Holdings, Ltd.(NASDAQ:MHLD)

Brunswick Corporation (BC) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.82/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.75/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 9.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Brunswick Corporation and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.85/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.73/share and a High Estimate of $1/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Brunswick Corporation as 998.69 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Brunswick Corporation is 907.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.08 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.29 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BC to be -9.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -52.41%. For the next 5 years, Brunswick Corporation is expecting Growth of 46.14% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -38.34% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Brunswick Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 3.16 and Average Volume (3 months) is 974.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 123.33 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.14.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -9.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Brunswick Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 18.12%, where Monthly Performance is 35.45%, Quarterly performance is -32.85%, 6 Months performance is -25.5% and yearly performance percentage is -22.58%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -29.68%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.91% and Monthly Volatility of 9.24%.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD) will report its next earnings on Mar 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.22/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -275%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Maiden Holdings, Ltd. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Maiden Holdings, Ltd. as 402.69 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Maiden Holdings, Ltd. is 402.69 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 402.69 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 183.1 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Maiden Holdings, Ltd., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 228.13 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -148.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -31.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Maiden Holdings, Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.88%, where Monthly Performance is 76.13%, Quarterly performance is 25.58%, 6 Months performance is 71.43% and yearly performance percentage is 77.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 18.02% and Monthly Volatility of 18.22%.