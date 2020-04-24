Price Target Analysis of BioTime, Inc.(NYSE:BTX): 22nd Century Group, Inc(NYSE:XXII)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for 22nd Century Group, Inc and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.65 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -38.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -42.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -40.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, 22nd Century Group, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 13.24%, where Monthly Performance is 6.94%, Quarterly performance is -28.04%, 6 Months performance is -64.52% and yearly performance percentage is -61.11%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -30%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.32% and Monthly Volatility of 8.89%.