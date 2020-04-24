Investors Catching Stocks FlexShopper, Inc.(NASDAQ:FPAY): Cypress Semiconductor Corporation(NASDAQ:CY)

FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY) will report its next earnings on Mar 02 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.12/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 25%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for FlexShopper, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for FlexShopper, Inc. as 23.54 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for FlexShopper, Inc. is 23 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 24.09 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 22.73 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on FlexShopper, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.53 and Average Volume (3 months) is 186.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.17.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, FlexShopper, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.63%, where Monthly Performance is -12.71%, Quarterly performance is -57.96%, 6 Months performance is -31.56% and yearly performance percentage is 20.89%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -59.29%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.69% and Monthly Volatility of 11.50%.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.28/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.25/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.24/share and a High Estimate of $0.29/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation as 544.1 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cypress Semiconductor Corporation is 527 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 564.6 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 539 Million.

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.75 and Average Volume (3 months) is 10.87 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 231.26 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.54.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 1.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.04%, where Monthly Performance is 11.73%, Quarterly performance is 1.93%, 6 Months performance is 1.71% and yearly performance percentage is 47.49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 0.08% and Monthly Volatility of 2.45%.