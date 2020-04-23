What do Analysts Say about DexCom, Inc.(NASDAQ:DXCM): ReWalk Robotics Ltd(NASDAQ:RWLK)

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.15/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.74/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.41/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 55.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for DexCom, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.07/share and a High Estimate of $0.45/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for DexCom, Inc. as 358.94 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for DexCom, Inc. is 327.01 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 400.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 280.5 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for DXCM to be 300%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 287.5%. For the next 5 years, DexCom, Inc. is expecting Growth of 39.65% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 19.02% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on DexCom, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 296.06 and Forward P/E ratio of 111.25.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, DexCom, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 9.92%, where Monthly Performance is 52.46%, Quarterly performance is 36.13%, 6 Months performance is 104.72% and yearly performance percentage is 171.65%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 46.58%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.30% and Monthly Volatility of 6.78%.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd (RWLK) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.49/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -36.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for ReWalk Robotics Ltd and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.26/share and a High Estimate of $-0.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for ReWalk Robotics Ltd as 2.2 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for ReWalk Robotics Ltd is 2.2 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.58 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RWLK to be 79.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 70.45%. For the next 5 years, ReWalk Robotics Ltd is expecting Growth of 60.58% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 61.48% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on ReWalk Robotics Ltd, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 7.17 and Average Volume (3 months) is 620.92 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -61.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -140.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -79.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, ReWalk Robotics Ltd currently shows a Weekly Performance of 23%, where Monthly Performance is 158.95%, Quarterly performance is -38.19%, 6 Months performance is -59% and yearly performance percentage is -63.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -43.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 17.97% and Monthly Volatility of 16.76%.