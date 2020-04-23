what are Analysts report about South Jersey Industries, Inc.(NYSE:SJI): Cenovus Energy Inc(NYSE:CVE)

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.46/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for South Jersey Industries, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.92/share and a High Estimate of $1.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for South Jersey Industries, Inc. as 598.28 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for South Jersey Industries, Inc. is 468.4 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 666 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 541.19 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SJI to be -2.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 92.31%. For the next 5 years, South Jersey Industries, Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.45% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 33.93% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on South Jersey Industries, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.21 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 32.06 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.16.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, South Jersey Industries, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 8.53%, where Monthly Performance is 35.29%, Quarterly performance is -14.19%, 6 Months performance is -15.81% and yearly performance percentage is -13.2%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -17.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.28% and Monthly Volatility of 7.52%.

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.56/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.48/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 600%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cenovus Energy Inc and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cenovus Energy Inc as 3.57 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cenovus Energy Inc is 3.22 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.82 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.04 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CVE to be -480%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -368.75%. For the next 5 years, Cenovus Energy Inc is expecting Growth of 45.31% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -442.86% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cenovus Energy Inc, where 9 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 2 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 9.52 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 2.29 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cenovus Energy Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 15.08%, where Monthly Performance is 80.12%, Quarterly performance is -68.1%, 6 Months performance is -66.82% and yearly performance percentage is -72.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -71.43%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.16% and Monthly Volatility of 13.33%.