Revenue Estimates Analysis of Nevsun Resources Ltd(NYSE:NSU): NXP Semiconductors N.V.(NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.99/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NXP Semiconductors N.V. and for the current quarter 22 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.42/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.34/share and a High Estimate of $1.74/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NXPI to be -26.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -43.75%. For the next 5 years, NXP Semiconductors N.V. is expecting Growth of 29.34% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -32.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NXP Semiconductors N.V., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.87 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 104.29 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.2.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 21.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NXP Semiconductors N.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.2%, where Monthly Performance is 15.26%, Quarterly performance is -33.85%, 6 Months performance is -19.02% and yearly performance percentage is -10.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -30.02%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.89% and Monthly Volatility of 6.96%.