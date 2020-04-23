Revenue Estimates Analysis of Dermira, Inc.(NASDAQ:DERM): Zion Oil & Gas Inc(NASDAQ:ZN)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Dermira, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.4/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.64/share and a High Estimate of $-1.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Dermira, Inc. as 13.35 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Dermira, Inc. is 13.24 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 13.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.24 Million.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Zion Oil & Gas Inc and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.32 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -45.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -74.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Zion Oil & Gas Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.21%, where Monthly Performance is 12.79%, Quarterly performance is -36.62%, 6 Months performance is -12.64% and yearly performance percentage is -75.63%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 12.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.98% and Monthly Volatility of 11.27%.