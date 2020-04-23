Price Target Analysis of Western Alliance Bancorporation(NYSE:WAL): Ceragon Networks Ltd.(NASDAQ:CRNT)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) will report its next earnings on Apr 16 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.83/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.72/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Western Alliance Bancorporation and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.76/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.61/share and a High Estimate of $1.28/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation as 308 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation is 269.26 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 343.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 268.9 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WAL to be -61.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -45.16%. For the next 5 years, Western Alliance Bancorporation is expecting Growth of 64.57% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -41.94% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Western Alliance Bancorporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.98 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 6.01 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.32.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 17.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 26.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.89%, where Monthly Performance is 12.83%, Quarterly performance is -49.17%, 6 Months performance is -39.85% and yearly performance percentage is -38.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -48.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.45% and Monthly Volatility of 7.35%.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) will report its next earnings on May 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.06/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -500%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ceragon Networks Ltd. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.04/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.07/share and a High Estimate of $-0.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ceragon Networks Ltd. as 58.56 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ceragon Networks Ltd. is 53 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 64.13 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 69.16 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ceragon Networks Ltd., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 673.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.71.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ceragon Networks Ltd. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.69%, where Monthly Performance is 68%, Quarterly performance is -5.83%, 6 Months performance is -27.34% and yearly performance percentage is -49.76%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 0%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.89% and Monthly Volatility of 10.32%.