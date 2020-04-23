Earnings Analysis of Motorola Solutions, Inc.(NYSE:MSI): McEwen Mining Inc.(NYSE:MUX)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $2.94/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.78/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.16/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Motorola Solutions, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.16/share and a High Estimate of $1.36/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Motorola Solutions, Inc. as 1.67 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Motorola Solutions, Inc. is 1.6 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.73 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.66 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MSI to be -1.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1.78%. For the next 5 years, Motorola Solutions, Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.07% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.39% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Motorola Solutions, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.71 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.34 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.69 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.12.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -89.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 31.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Motorola Solutions, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2%, where Monthly Performance is 21.7%, Quarterly performance is -14.71%, 6 Months performance is -13.87% and yearly performance percentage is 3.78%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.93%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.75% and Monthly Volatility of 4.95%.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) will report its next earnings on Mar 17 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.07/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.02/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -250%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for McEwen Mining Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.01/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.02/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for McEwen Mining Inc. as 32.31 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for McEwen Mining Inc. is 31.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 33.68 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 22.82 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on McEwen Mining Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.03 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.02 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.35.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -9.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -12.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -10.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, McEwen Mining Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.09%, where Monthly Performance is 70.05%, Quarterly performance is -11.21%, 6 Months performance is -32.68% and yearly performance percentage is -22.56%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -18.9%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.62% and Monthly Volatility of 10.14%.