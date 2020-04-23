Analysts showing optimistic trends for MacroGenics, Inc.(NASDAQ:MGNX): CarMax Inc(NYSE:KMX)

MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-0.61/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.4/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 39.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MacroGenics, Inc. and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.17/share and a High Estimate of $-0.8/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MGNX to be -2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -47.69%. For the next 5 years, MacroGenics, Inc. is expecting Growth of 30.83% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -5.38% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MacroGenics, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.95 and Average Volume (3 months) is 562.47 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -41.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -55.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -76.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MacroGenics, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 27.98%, where Monthly Performance is 45.88%, Quarterly performance is -39.61%, 6 Months performance is -37.67% and yearly performance percentage is -57.82%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -34.83%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 14.74% and Monthly Volatility of 9.96%.

CarMax Inc (KMX) will report its next earnings on Apr 02 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.3/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.13/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.17/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 15%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CarMax Inc and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.12/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.31/share and a High Estimate of $1.09/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KMX to be -89.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -66.43%. For the next 5 years, CarMax Inc is expecting Growth of 49.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -34.71% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CarMax Inc, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.19 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.07 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.19 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.12.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 25%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CarMax Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.41%, where Monthly Performance is 36.08%, Quarterly performance is -33.32%, 6 Months performance is -32.4% and yearly performance percentage is -16.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -25.96%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.31% and Monthly Volatility of 8.44%.