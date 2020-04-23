Analysts showing optimistic trends for FLIR Systems, Inc.(NASDAQ:FLIR): The Simply Good Foods Company(NASDAQ:SMPL)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.55/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.62/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -11.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for FLIR Systems, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.42/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.37/share and a High Estimate of $0.55/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for FLIR Systems, Inc. as 438.43 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for FLIR Systems, Inc. is 430.26 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 446 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 441.53 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for FLIR to be -20.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -12.5%. For the next 5 years, FLIR Systems, Inc. is expecting Growth of 21% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.52% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on FLIR Systems, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 2.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 31.75 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.05.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 5.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, FLIR Systems, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 17.87%, where Monthly Performance is 37.52%, Quarterly performance is -26.62%, 6 Months performance is -25.44% and yearly performance percentage is -21.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -23.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.63% and Monthly Volatility of 7.64%.

The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL) will report its next earnings on Apr 06 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.23/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 35.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for The Simply Good Foods Company and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.2/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.15/share and a High Estimate of $0.23/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SMPL to be 31.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 185.71%. For the next 5 years, The Simply Good Foods Company is expecting Growth of 12.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 60.71% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on The Simply Good Foods Company, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.49 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 65.71 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.25.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 2.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, The Simply Good Foods Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.1%, where Monthly Performance is 25.26%, Quarterly performance is -26.33%, 6 Months performance is -27.22% and yearly performance percentage is -20.24%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -35.53%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.90% and Monthly Volatility of 8.46%.