What do Analysts Say about Flex Pharma, Inc.(NASDAQ:FLKS): Gogo Inc.(NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (GOGO) will report its next earnings on Mar 20 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.28/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.49/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.21/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 42.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Gogo Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.37/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.45/share and a High Estimate of $-0.18/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Gogo Inc. as 173.12 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Gogo Inc. is 129 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 195.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 199.55 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GOGO to be -76.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -2.13%. For the next 5 years, Gogo Inc. is expecting Growth of 65.26% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 18.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Gogo Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -11.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 40.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -3.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Gogo Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -18.42%, where Monthly Performance is -42.59%, Quarterly performance is -70.75%, 6 Months performance is -73.57% and yearly performance percentage is -70.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -75.78%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.52% and Monthly Volatility of 15.90%.