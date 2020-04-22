What do Analysts Say about B2Gold Corp(NYSE:BTG): Express Scripts Holding Company(NASDAQ:ESRX)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for B2Gold Corp and for the current quarter 12 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.01/share and a High Estimate of $0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for B2Gold Corp as 204.25 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for B2Gold Corp is 174 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 263 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 181.19 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for BTG to be 175%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 100%. For the next 5 years, B2Gold Corp is expecting Growth of -18.79% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 214.29% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on B2Gold Corp, where 12 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 9.96 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 15.92 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.76.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, B2Gold Corp currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.65%, where Monthly Performance is 68.63%, Quarterly performance is 7.78%, 6 Months performance is 40.62% and yearly performance percentage is 70.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 13.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.43% and Monthly Volatility of 9.70%.