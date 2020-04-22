What do Analysts Say about Avalon Holdings Corporation(NYSE:AWX): Nordic American Tankers Limited(NYSE:NAT)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Avalon Holdings Corporation and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.26 and Average Volume (3 months) is 12.14 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Avalon Holdings Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.24%, where Monthly Performance is 1.55%, Quarterly performance is -32.82%, 6 Months performance is -40.72% and yearly performance percentage is -44.02%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -31.77%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.25% and Monthly Volatility of 4.55%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.09/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.2/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -55%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Nordic American Tankers Limited and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.15/share and a High Estimate of $0.35/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Nordic American Tankers Limited as 83.32 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Nordic American Tankers Limited is 67.46 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 95.19 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 48.57 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NAT to be 525%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 218.18%. For the next 5 years, Nordic American Tankers Limited is expecting Growth of 0% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 1214.29% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Nordic American Tankers Limited, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 6.45 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.84 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.68.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Nordic American Tankers Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of 32.29%, where Monthly Performance is 106.5%, Quarterly performance is 14.93%, 6 Months performance is 27% and yearly performance percentage is 141.9%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 3.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.75% and Monthly Volatility of 14.59%.