What are analysts Suggestions on Zebra Technologies Corporation(NASDAQ:ZBRA): Marathon Petroleum Corporation(NYSE:MPC)

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $3.56/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $3.65/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -2.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Zebra Technologies Corporation and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.64/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.12/share and a High Estimate of $3.12/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Zebra Technologies Corporation as 1.07 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Zebra Technologies Corporation is 960 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.12 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.07 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ZBRA to be -7.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -42.38%. For the next 5 years, Zebra Technologies Corporation is expecting Growth of 35.71% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -16.69% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Zebra Technologies Corporation, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 566.54 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.19 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.84.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 33.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 20.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Zebra Technologies Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.78%, where Monthly Performance is 7.51%, Quarterly performance is -23.6%, 6 Months performance is -5.03% and yearly performance percentage is -16.34%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -24.5%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.39% and Monthly Volatility of 5.15%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) will report its next earnings on May 05 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.56/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.86/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.7/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 81.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Marathon Petroleum Corporation and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.26/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.83/share and a High Estimate of $0.53/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Marathon Petroleum Corporation as 28.22 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is 22.95 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 32 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 27.55 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MPC to be -44.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -126.59%. For the next 5 years, Marathon Petroleum Corporation is expecting Growth of 1254.36% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -96.15% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Marathon Petroleum Corporation, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.07 and Average Volume (3 months) is 10.95 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.95 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.47.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Marathon Petroleum Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.81%, where Monthly Performance is 25.17%, Quarterly performance is -57.78%, 6 Months performance is -63.59% and yearly performance percentage is -61.2%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -60.63%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.42% and Monthly Volatility of 13.59%.