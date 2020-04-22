what are Analysts report about Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.(NASDAQ:RARE): Air Transport Services Group, Inc(NASDAQ:ATSG)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-1.62/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.65/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.68/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-2.45/share and a High Estimate of $-1.38/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. as 36.79 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 32 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 42.8 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 18.17 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for RARE to be 12.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 8.14%. For the next 5 years, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is expecting Growth of 28.74% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 15.31% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.16 and Average Volume (3 months) is 546.15 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -40.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -52.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -65.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 7.87%, where Monthly Performance is 66.23%, Quarterly performance is 5.25%, 6 Months performance is 45.45% and yearly performance percentage is -4.96%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 45.45%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.36% and Monthly Volatility of 7.85%.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc (ATSG) will report its next earnings on Mar 02 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.56/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.42/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 33.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Air Transport Services Group, Inc and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.32/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.22/share and a High Estimate of $0.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Air Transport Services Group, Inc as 369.17 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Air Transport Services Group, Inc is 355.7 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 379.74 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 348.18 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ATSG to be 8.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 14.81%. For the next 5 years, Air Transport Services Group, Inc is expecting Growth of 12.05% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 2.65% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Air Transport Services Group, Inc, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 621.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.6 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.43.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 14.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Air Transport Services Group, Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.07%, where Monthly Performance is 5.88%, Quarterly performance is -18.03%, 6 Months performance is -9.34% and yearly performance percentage is -20.52%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.93%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.09% and Monthly Volatility of 7.21%.