what are Analysts report about Novavax, Inc.(NASDAQ:NVAX): Schneider National, Inc.(NYSE:SNDR)

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) will report its next earnings on Mar 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-1.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-1.06/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -6.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Novavax, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.77/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.19/share and a High Estimate of $-0.57/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NVAX to be 70.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 65.68%. For the next 5 years, Novavax, Inc. is expecting Growth of 13.59% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 52.27% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Novavax, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.68 and Average Volume (3 months) is 9.22 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -70.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 74.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Novavax, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 19.61%, where Monthly Performance is 108.02%, Quarterly performance is 119.25%, 6 Months performance is 379.51% and yearly performance percentage is 103.77%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 440.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 19.37% and Monthly Volatility of 12.67%.

Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.37/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.39/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -5.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Schneider National, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.19/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.17/share and a High Estimate of $0.22/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 10 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Schneider National, Inc. as 1.1 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Schneider National, Inc. is 1.07 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.17 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.23 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SNDR to be -9.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -29.41%. For the next 5 years, Schneider National, Inc. is expecting Growth of 17.54% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -4.03% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Schneider National, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.85 and Average Volume (3 months) is 691.05 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 24.67 and Forward P/E ratio of 15.03.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Schneider National, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.34%, where Monthly Performance is 12.98%, Quarterly performance is -12.23%, 6 Months performance is -9.71% and yearly performance percentage is -5.54%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.28%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.09% and Monthly Volatility of 4.81%.