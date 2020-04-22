what are Analysts report about Geopark Ltd(NYSE:GPRK): Magellan Health, Inc.(NASDAQ:MGLN)

Geopark Ltd (GPRK) will report its next earnings on Mar 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.37/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.24/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -64.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Geopark Ltd and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Geopark Ltd as 158.1 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Geopark Ltd is 172.55 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 172.55 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 151.2 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Geopark Ltd, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.96 and Average Volume (3 months) is 238.75 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.94 and Forward P/E ratio of 17.96.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 40.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 17%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Geopark Ltd currently shows a Weekly Performance of -14.64%, where Monthly Performance is 36.82%, Quarterly performance is -60.54%, 6 Months performance is -54.06% and yearly performance percentage is -55.26%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -63.7%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.47% and Monthly Volatility of 10.92%.

Magellan Health, Inc. (MGLN) will report its next earnings on Feb 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.24/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.97/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.27/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 27.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Magellan Health, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.72/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.41/share and a High Estimate of $0.94/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Magellan Health, Inc. as 1.8 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Magellan Health, Inc. is 1.8 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.8 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.74 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MGLN to be 70%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Magellan Health, Inc. is expecting Growth of 38.33% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0.27% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 194.42 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.98 and Forward P/E ratio of 9.52.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Magellan Health, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -6.69%, where Monthly Performance is 30.63%, Quarterly performance is -35.88%, 6 Months performance is -21.06% and yearly performance percentage is -24.15%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -37.05%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.80% and Monthly Volatility of 9.38%.