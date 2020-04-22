Revenue Estimates Analysis of NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP(NYSE:NGL): MDC Partners Inc.(NASDAQ:MDCA)

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP (NGL) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.18/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP as 1.85 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP is 1.54 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.2 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 5.14 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NGL to be -45%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 86.46%. For the next 5 years, NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP is expecting Growth of 93.1% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -84.13% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.6 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.15.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -15.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 2.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP currently shows a Weekly Performance of -14.53%, where Monthly Performance is -18.03%, Quarterly performance is -74.05%, 6 Months performance is -73.8% and yearly performance percentage is -79.4%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -73.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.71% and Monthly Volatility of 20.23%.

MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.04/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.22/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.18/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 81.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for MDC Partners Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 1 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for MDC Partners Inc. as 375.3 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for MDC Partners Inc. is 375.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 375.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 379.74 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on MDC Partners Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 180.85 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 4.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, MDC Partners Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.72%, where Monthly Performance is 15.69%, Quarterly performance is -54.09%, 6 Months performance is -58.89% and yearly performance percentage is -41.87%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -57.55%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 10.60% and Monthly Volatility of 14.46%.