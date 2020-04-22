Revenue Estimates Analysis of Microchip Technology Incorporated(NASDAQ:MCHP): Williams-Sonoma, Inc.(NYSE:WSM)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.32/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Microchip Technology Incorporated and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.34/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.1/share and a High Estimate of $1.43/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 18 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Microchip Technology Incorporated as 1.32 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Microchip Technology Incorporated is 1.2 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.36 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.33 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MCHP to be -8.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -7.8%. For the next 5 years, Microchip Technology Incorporated is expecting Growth of -5.45% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -15.73% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Microchip Technology Incorporated, where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 2 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.55 and Average Volume (3 months) is 4.17 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 29.63 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.56.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.6%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Microchip Technology Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.65%, where Monthly Performance is 25.5%, Quarterly performance is -31.48%, 6 Months performance is -21.21% and yearly performance percentage is -23.31%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -28.52%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.55% and Monthly Volatility of 5.85%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) will report its next earnings on Mar 18 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.13/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.05/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.08/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.94/share and a High Estimate of $0.55/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WSM to be -98.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -59.77%. For the next 5 years, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is expecting Growth of 24.89% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -32.23% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Williams-Sonoma, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.58 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.35 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.61 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.99.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 30.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 23.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.08%, where Monthly Performance is 43.88%, Quarterly performance is -31.29%, 6 Months performance is -24.44% and yearly performance percentage is -7.1%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -28.74%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.30% and Monthly Volatility of 8.06%.