Revenue Estimates Analysis of Eversource Energy(NYSE:ES): Kemet Corporation(NYSE:KEM)

Eversource Energy (ES) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.76/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.77/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Eversource Energy and for the current quarter 13 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.98/share and a High Estimate of $1.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Eversource Energy as 2.51 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Eversource Energy is 2.29 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.73 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.31 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ES to be 5.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.76%. For the next 5 years, Eversource Energy is expecting Growth of 6.57% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 5.8% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Eversource Energy, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.72 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.43 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 31.02 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.42.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 7.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 4.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Eversource Energy currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.6%, where Monthly Performance is 27.6%, Quarterly performance is -2.9%, 6 Months performance is 1.87% and yearly performance percentage is 24.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 2.5%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.68% and Monthly Volatility of 6.82%.

Kemet Corporation (KEM) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.46/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.36/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.1/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 27.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kemet Corporation and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.22/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.12/share and a High Estimate of $0.31/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kemet Corporation as 270 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kemet Corporation is 247 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 281.5 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 355.79 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KEM to be -78.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -70.73%. For the next 5 years, Kemet Corporation is expecting Growth of -29.68% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -38.14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kemet Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.09 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.23 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.6.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 25.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kemet Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.7%, where Monthly Performance is 16.84%, Quarterly performance is -3.1%, 6 Months performance is 10.46% and yearly performance percentage is 50.03%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.1%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.79% and Monthly Volatility of 2.80%.