Revenue Estimates Analysis of Commercial Metals Company(NYSE:CMC): Wright Medical Group N.V.(NASDAQ:WMGI)

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) will report its next earnings on Mar 19 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.53/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.49/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Commercial Metals Company and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.35/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.65/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CMC to be -55.2%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -43.42%. For the next 5 years, Commercial Metals Company is expecting Growth of -4.19% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -10.58% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Commercial Metals Company, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.67 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.84 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.1.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Commercial Metals Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.69%, where Monthly Performance is 15.41%, Quarterly performance is -29.79%, 6 Months performance is -19.26% and yearly performance percentage is -12.69%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -32.06%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.13% and Monthly Volatility of 7.51%.

Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI) will report its next earnings on Mar 24. The company reported the earnings of $0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -41.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Wright Medical Group N.V. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.09/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Wright Medical Group N.V. as 249.33 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Wright Medical Group N.V. is 240.8 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 259.7 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 226.16 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WMGI to be 60%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 350%. For the next 5 years, Wright Medical Group N.V. is expecting Growth of 64.45% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 633.33% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Wright Medical Group N.V., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.81 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.99 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 38.73.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -4.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -12.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Wright Medical Group N.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.59%, where Monthly Performance is 8.48%, Quarterly performance is -3.12%, 6 Months performance is 40.12% and yearly performance percentage is 3.22%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.33%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.13% and Monthly Volatility of 3.08%.