Revenue Estimates Analysis of Celestica, Inc.(NYSE:CLS): Front Yard Residential Corporation(NYSE:RESI)

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) will report its next earnings on Apr 29 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.18/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.15/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Celestica, Inc. and for the current quarter 9 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.11/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.05/share and a High Estimate of $0.16/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Celestica, Inc. as 1.25 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Celestica, Inc. is 1.19 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.38 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.43 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CLS to be -8.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -58.33%. For the next 5 years, Celestica, Inc. is expecting Growth of 44.26% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.96% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Celestica, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 9 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.86 and Average Volume (3 months) is 729.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 8.79 and Forward P/E ratio of 5.43.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Celestica, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.98%, where Monthly Performance is 53.45%, Quarterly performance is -49.43%, 6 Months performance is -33.18% and yearly performance percentage is -48.55%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -46.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.29% and Monthly Volatility of 8.67%.

Front Yard Residential Corporation (RESI) will report its next earnings on Feb 26. The company reported the earnings of $-0.47/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.43/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -9.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Front Yard Residential Corporation and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.38/share and a High Estimate of $-0.38/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Front Yard Residential Corporation as 54.6 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Front Yard Residential Corporation is 52.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 56.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 52.62 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Front Yard Residential Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.13 and Average Volume (3 months) is 868.25 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -27.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -5.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Front Yard Residential Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.09%, where Monthly Performance is 21.66%, Quarterly performance is -1.34%, 6 Months performance is -2.33% and yearly performance percentage is 21.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.70% and Monthly Volatility of 5.27%.