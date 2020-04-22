Price Target Analysis of PGT Innovations, Inc.(NASDAQ:PGTI): J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.(NASDAQ:JBHT)

PGT Innovations, Inc. (PGTI) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.09/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 11.1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for PGT Innovations, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.13/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.12/share and a High Estimate of $0.15/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for PGT Innovations, Inc. as 191.92 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for PGT Innovations, Inc. is 186.78 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 200 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 175.1 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PGTI to be -18.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -15.63%. For the next 5 years, PGT Innovations, Inc. is expecting Growth of 28.65% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -9.76% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on PGT Innovations, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.64 and Average Volume (3 months) is 379.81 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.31 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.97.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, PGT Innovations, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -10.79%, where Monthly Performance is 2.96%, Quarterly performance is -47.68%, 6 Months performance is -53.35% and yearly performance percentage is -41.61%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.04% and Monthly Volatility of 8.64%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) will report its next earnings on Apr 14 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.98/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.99/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. and for the current quarter 19 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.82/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.51/share and a High Estimate of $1.02/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. as 2 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. is 1.87 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 2.18 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 2.26 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for JBHT to be -38%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -18.57%. For the next 5 years, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. is expecting Growth of 27.61% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -9.2% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 942.33 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 21.44 and Forward P/E ratio of 18.22.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 8.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 16%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.03%, where Monthly Performance is 23.87%, Quarterly performance is -13.79%, 6 Months performance is -13.58% and yearly performance percentage is 1.28%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -14.47%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.61% and Monthly Volatility of 5.28%.