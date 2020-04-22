Price Target Analysis of GTT Communications, Inc.(NYSE:GTT): Lumentum Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ:LITE)

GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) will report its next earnings on Mar 02 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.27/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -25.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for GTT Communications, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.32/share and a High Estimate of $-0.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 8 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for GTT Communications, Inc. as 427.92 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for GTT Communications, Inc. is 419.66 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 431.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 450.2 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for GTT to be 7.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1100%. For the next 5 years, GTT Communications, Inc. is expecting Growth of 2.42% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -36.76% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on GTT Communications, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.78 and Average Volume (3 months) is 549.52 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -2.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -33.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, GTT Communications, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.94%, where Monthly Performance is 9.82%, Quarterly performance is -29%, 6 Months performance is 34.92% and yearly performance percentage is -76.3%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -15.24%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.59% and Monthly Volatility of 12.01%.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $1.53/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.29/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.24/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 18.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Lumentum Holdings Inc. and for the current quarter 16 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.07/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.92/share and a High Estimate of $1.16/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LITE to be 18.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 21.74%. For the next 5 years, Lumentum Holdings Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.3% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 21.41% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Lumentum Holdings Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.79 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.59 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.7.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -0.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Lumentum Holdings Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.04%, where Monthly Performance is 20.37%, Quarterly performance is -4.2%, 6 Months performance is 36.35% and yearly performance percentage is 24.15%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -5.67%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.93% and Monthly Volatility of 6.56%.