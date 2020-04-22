Price Target Analysis of Constellium N.V.(NYSE:CSTM): Cerner Corporation(NASDAQ:CERN)

Constellium N.V. (CSTM) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.07/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Constellium N.V. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.21/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.12/share and a High Estimate of $0.34/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Constellium N.V. as 1.51 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Constellium N.V. is 1.41 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.58 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.68 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CSTM to be 15%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 169.23%. For the next 5 years, Constellium N.V. is expecting Growth of 38.1% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 123.4% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Constellium N.V., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.1 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.01 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.17.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -47.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Constellium N.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -11.04%, where Monthly Performance is 34.62%, Quarterly performance is -54.5%, 6 Months performance is -60.96% and yearly performance percentage is -41.6%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -58.51%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.14% and Monthly Volatility of 13.36%.

Cerner Corporation (CERN) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.75/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.74/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cerner Corporation and for the current quarter 21 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.7/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.67/share and a High Estimate of $0.71/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 19 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cerner Corporation as 1.43 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cerner Corporation is 1.4 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.45 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.39 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CERN to be 11.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 9.09%. For the next 5 years, Cerner Corporation is expecting Growth of 12.47% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.69% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cerner Corporation, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.89 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.8 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 41.67 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.57.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cerner Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.52%, where Monthly Performance is 21.29%, Quarterly performance is -9.52%, 6 Months performance is 1.22% and yearly performance percentage is 9.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -6.54%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.31% and Monthly Volatility of 4.58%.