Investors Catching Stocks Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.(NYSE:SOI): Leggett & Platt, Incorporated(NYSE:LEG)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.2/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.19/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.17/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.15/share and a High Estimate of $0.2/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. as 43.26 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is 37.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 49.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 55.12 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SOI to be -63%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -90.91%. For the next 5 years, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is expecting Growth of 45.87% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -85.61% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.62 and Average Volume (3 months) is 592.89 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 3.41 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.03.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 20.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 34.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.58%, where Monthly Performance is 14.7%, Quarterly performance is -57.71%, 6 Months performance is -49.68% and yearly performance percentage is -70.72%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -60.43%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 9.52% and Monthly Volatility of 10.78%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) will report its next earnings on May 04 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.68/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.66/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.34/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.46/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated as 1.09 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is 984.94 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.18 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.16 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for LEG to be -18.4%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -89.06%. For the next 5 years, Leggett & Platt, Incorporated is expecting Growth of 58.62% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -43.58% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Leggett & Platt, Incorporated, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.61 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.36 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.95 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.4.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 26.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 12.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Leggett & Platt, Incorporated currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7%, where Monthly Performance is 13.21%, Quarterly performance is -47.22%, 6 Months performance is -38.11% and yearly performance percentage is -37%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -46.9%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.85% and Monthly Volatility of 7.28%.