Investors Catching Stocks Qualys, Inc.(NASDAQ:QLYS): Sanofi(NYSE:SNY)

Qualys, Inc. (QLYS) will report its next earnings on May 07 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.64/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.59/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Qualys, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.6/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.57/share and a High Estimate of $0.62/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 15 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Qualys, Inc. as 85.8 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Qualys, Inc. is 83.82 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 86.3 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 74.92 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for QLYS to be 22.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10.91%. For the next 5 years, Qualys, Inc. is expecting Growth of 11.29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 9.44% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Qualys, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.17 and Average Volume (3 months) is 472.46 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 63.64 and Forward P/E ratio of 37.74.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 18.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Qualys, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.3%, where Monthly Performance is 31.59%, Quarterly performance is 25.17%, 6 Months performance is 40.06% and yearly performance percentage is 29.24%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 28.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 4.29% and Monthly Volatility of 5.91%.

Sanofi (SNY) will report its next earnings on Apr 24 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.74/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.69/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Sanofi and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Sanofi as 9.72 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Sanofi is 9.56 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 9.88 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 9.39 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for SNY to be -3.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -1.35%. For the next 5 years, Sanofi is expecting Growth of 9.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3.61% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Sanofi, where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.12 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.71 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 38.57 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.96.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Sanofi currently shows a Weekly Performance of 5.72%, where Monthly Performance is 27.83%, Quarterly performance is -3.21%, 6 Months performance is 5.26% and yearly performance percentage is 17.53%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -3.19%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.65% and Monthly Volatility of 3.93%.