Earnings Analysis of Hudbay Minerals Inc.(NYSE:HBM): Cardtronics plc(NASDAQ:CATM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) will report its next earnings on May 14 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.26/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.26/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hudbay Minerals Inc. and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.08/share and a High Estimate of $0.23/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. as 364.97 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. is 348.59 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 390 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 253.16 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for HBM to be -366.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -175%. For the next 5 years, Hudbay Minerals Inc. is expecting Growth of 118.29% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -89.47% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hudbay Minerals Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 3 analysts have given a Buy signal, 9 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.88 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 1.92.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hudbay Minerals Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -9.52%, where Monthly Performance is 50.36%, Quarterly performance is -40.96%, 6 Months performance is -41.94% and yearly performance percentage is -70.1%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -49.64%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.62% and Monthly Volatility of 9.95%.

Cardtronics plc (CATM) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.7/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.58/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 20.7%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cardtronics plc and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.38/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.25/share and a High Estimate of $0.49/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cardtronics plc as 322.85 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cardtronics plc is 313 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 329 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 318.27 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CATM to be 14.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -40.58%. For the next 5 years, Cardtronics plc is expecting Growth of 16.42% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -24.6% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cardtronics plc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.84 and Average Volume (3 months) is 678.66 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 16.76 and Forward P/E ratio of 7.24.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 13.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 6.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cardtronics plc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -13.32%, where Monthly Performance is -22.28%, Quarterly performance is -61.1%, 6 Months performance is -44.44% and yearly performance percentage is -47.59%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -59.62%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.63% and Monthly Volatility of 13.70%.