Earnings Analysis of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc.(NASDAQ:CFFN): Cummins Inc.(NYSE:CMI)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.16/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.16/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CFFN to be -16.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -17.65%. For the next 5 years, Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. is expecting Growth of -3.45% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -14.71% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Capitol Federal Financial, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 557.84 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.63 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.17.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.3%, where Monthly Performance is 10.21%, Quarterly performance is -13.63%, 6 Months performance is -14.7% and yearly performance percentage is -7.38%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -13.95%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.99% and Monthly Volatility of 5.31%.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.56/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.42/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.14/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Cummins Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.14/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.4/share and a High Estimate of $2.55/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 14 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Cummins Inc. as 4.88 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Cummins Inc. is 4.3 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 5.18 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 6 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CMI to be -47.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -55.5%. For the next 5 years, Cummins Inc. is expecting Growth of 27.79% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -41.13% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Cummins Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.6 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 9.87 and Forward P/E ratio of 13.21.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 11.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 28.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 21.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Cummins Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.89%, where Monthly Performance is 22.24%, Quarterly performance is -16.77%, 6 Months performance is -16.38% and yearly performance percentage is -14.21%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -20.44%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.17% and Monthly Volatility of 5.21%.