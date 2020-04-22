Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc.(NASDAQ:UEPS): Pfizer, Inc.(NYSE:PFE)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (UEPS) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $-0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.03/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.07/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -233.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. and for the current quarter 1 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.1/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.1/share and a High Estimate of $-0.1/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for UEPS to be 83.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 98.37%. For the next 5 years, Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. is expecting Growth of 92.59% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 93.13% per annum.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.34 and Average Volume (3 months) is 555.95 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -33.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -66.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -32.2%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.88%, where Monthly Performance is 16.49%, Quarterly performance is -8.38%, 6 Months performance is 10.78% and yearly performance percentage is -3.69%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.20% and Monthly Volatility of 8.22%.

Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) will report its next earnings on Apr 28 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.55/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.57/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -3.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Pfizer, Inc. and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.73/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.67/share and a High Estimate of $0.81/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 6 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Pfizer, Inc. as 11.9 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Pfizer, Inc. is 11.62 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 12.29 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 12.99 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for PFE to be -16.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -18.75%. For the next 5 years, Pfizer, Inc. is expecting Growth of -0.3% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -8.47% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Pfizer, Inc., where 4 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.65 and Average Volume (3 months) is 33.86 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 12.69 and Forward P/E ratio of 11.52.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 10%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 26.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Pfizer, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.25%, where Monthly Performance is 22.79%, Quarterly performance is -11.7%, 6 Months performance is -2.3% and yearly performance percentage is -8.62%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -9.09%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 2.02% and Monthly Volatility of 3.67%.