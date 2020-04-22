Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Kimco Realty Corporation(NYSE:KIM): Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:BLCM)

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) will report its next earnings on May 08 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $0.22/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.17/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.05/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 29.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kimco Realty Corporation and for the current quarter 8 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.18/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.14/share and a High Estimate of $0.19/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kimco Realty Corporation as 286.42 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kimco Realty Corporation is 271.66 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 308.2 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 290.63 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KIM to be 0%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 0%. For the next 5 years, Kimco Realty Corporation is expecting Growth of 6.8% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.4% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kimco Realty Corporation, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.97 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.32 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 10.38 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.77.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 6.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 3.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kimco Realty Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -22.65%, where Monthly Performance is -21.92%, Quarterly performance is -59.33%, 6 Months performance is -60.33% and yearly performance percentage is -51.41%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -59.92%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.38% and Monthly Volatility of 9.71%.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BLCM) will report its next earnings on Mar 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $-5.82/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-4/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-1.82/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -45.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-2.73/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-3.57/share and a High Estimate of $-1.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 400 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 100 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 600 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 516 Million.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.94 and Average Volume (3 months) is 131.56 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -100.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -800.8%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -832%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -13.55%, where Monthly Performance is 48.69%, Quarterly performance is -73.58%, 6 Months performance is -29% and yearly performance percentage is -81.07%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -55.97%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.56% and Monthly Volatility of 14.27%.