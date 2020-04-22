Comprehensive Stock Analysis of Electronic Arts Inc.(NASDAQ:EA): Hillenbrand Inc(NYSE:HI)

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) will report its next earnings on May 05 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $2.52/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.51/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Electronic Arts Inc. and for the current quarter 30 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.98/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.9/share and a High Estimate of $1.25/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 28 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Electronic Arts Inc. as 1.18 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Electronic Arts Inc. is 1.15 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.36 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.36 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for EA to be -30.5%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 1750%. For the next 5 years, Electronic Arts Inc. is expecting Growth of 4.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 0.43% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Electronic Arts Inc., where 7 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.63 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.93 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.92 and Forward P/E ratio of 22.88.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 28%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 43.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 14.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Electronic Arts Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 1.11%, where Monthly Performance is 30.29%, Quarterly performance is 0.77%, 6 Months performance is 19.07% and yearly performance percentage is 22.43%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.36%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.46% and Monthly Volatility of 5.11%.

Hillenbrand Inc (HI) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.63/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.5/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.13/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 26%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Hillenbrand Inc and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.39/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.38/share and a High Estimate of $0.4/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Hillenbrand Inc, where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 881.9 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 17.42 and Forward P/E ratio of 8.29.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Hillenbrand Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -8.54%, where Monthly Performance is 9.63%, Quarterly performance is -43.79%, 6 Months performance is -39.44% and yearly performance percentage is -57.47%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -45.66%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.65% and Monthly Volatility of 7.84%.