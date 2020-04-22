Analysts showing optimistic trends for Genpact Limited(NYSE:G): Carnival Corporation(NYSE:CUK)

Genpact Limited (G) will report its next earnings on May 11 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.57/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.56/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 1.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Genpact Limited and for the current quarter 10 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.46/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.41/share and a High Estimate of $0.5/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 9 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Genpact Limited as 897.61 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Genpact Limited is 877.9 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 915.06 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 764.5 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for G to be 7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 2.04%. For the next 5 years, Genpact Limited is expecting Growth of 11.62% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 6.34% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Genpact Limited, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.46 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.74 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 19.43 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.24.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 7.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 19.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 10.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Genpact Limited currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.5%, where Monthly Performance is 20.95%, Quarterly performance is -31.78%, 6 Months performance is -22.29% and yearly performance percentage is -15.8%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -27.98%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.44% and Monthly Volatility of 5.97%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Carnival Corporation and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Carnival Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.66 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.81 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 2.51 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.57.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 6.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Carnival Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -7.43%, where Monthly Performance is 4.84%, Quarterly performance is -77.29%, 6 Months performance is -72.92% and yearly performance percentage is -79.33%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -77.49%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 5.61% and Monthly Volatility of 14.38%.