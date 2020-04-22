Analysts showing optimistic trends for Continental Resources, Inc.(NYSE:CLR): Kronos Worldwide Inc(NYSE:KRO)

Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) will report its next earnings on Feb 26 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.55/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.52/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Continental Resources, Inc. and for the current quarter 27 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.33/share and a High Estimate of $0.56/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. as 865 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Continental Resources, Inc. is 772.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 973 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 1.12 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CLR to be -108.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -194.92%. For the next 5 years, Continental Resources, Inc. is expecting Growth of 71.12% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -152.89% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Continental Resources, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.06 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.04 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 5.29 and Forward P/E ratio of 58.93.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 11.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 8.6%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Continental Resources, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -3.59%, where Monthly Performance is 16.49%, Quarterly performance is -64.84%, 6 Months performance is -60.01% and yearly performance percentage is -78.73%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -67.87%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 11.20% and Monthly Volatility of 14.60%.

Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) will report its next earnings on May 06 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.08/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.02/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -20%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Kronos Worldwide Inc and for the current quarter 3 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.15/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.09/share and a High Estimate of $0.21/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 2 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Kronos Worldwide Inc as 416 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Kronos Worldwide Inc is 400 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 432 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 436.5 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for KRO to be -42.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -28%. For the next 5 years, Kronos Worldwide Inc is expecting Growth of 37.5% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -46.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Kronos Worldwide Inc, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.4 and Average Volume (3 months) is 420 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 11.72 and Forward P/E ratio of 14.76.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.3%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 9.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Kronos Worldwide Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of -4.34%, where Monthly Performance is 7.44%, Quarterly performance is -28.61%, 6 Months performance is -25.02% and yearly performance percentage is -39.45%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -34.25%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.19% and Monthly Volatility of 8.60%.