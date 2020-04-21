What do Analysts Say about Taylor Morrison Home Corporation(NYSE:TMHC): Ingersoll-Rand plc (Ireland)(NYSE:IR)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.51/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.5/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -49.5%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.36/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.11/share and a High Estimate of $0.57/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation as 1.25 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is 1.15 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.38 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 899.88 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TMHC to be 10.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -10.53%. For the next 5 years, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is expecting Growth of 19.4% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.69% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.44 and Average Volume (3 months) is 3.64 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.74 and Forward P/E ratio of 3.44.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 10.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of -2.7%, where Monthly Performance is 34.38%, Quarterly performance is -54.26%, 6 Months performance is -59.61% and yearly performance percentage is -42.84%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -48.86%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.86% and Monthly Volatility of 11.91%.

Ingersoll-Rand plc (Ireland) (IR) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.37/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.34/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.03/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 8.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Ingersoll-Rand plc (Ireland) and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.28/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.23/share and a High Estimate of $0.32/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Ingersoll-Rand plc (Ireland) as 1.24 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Ingersoll-Rand plc (Ireland) is 958.1 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 1.35 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 620.3 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for IR to be -21.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -55.81%. For the next 5 years, Ingersoll-Rand plc (Ireland) is expecting Growth of 33.81% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -33.96% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Ingersoll-Rand plc (Ireland), where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.73 and Average Volume (3 months) is 5.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 34.69 and Forward P/E ratio of 16.56.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 3.5%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 8.9%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Ingersoll-Rand plc (Ireland) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 0.8%, where Monthly Performance is 32.08%, Quarterly performance is -25.51%, 6 Months performance is -10.89% and yearly performance percentage is -2.4%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -27.94%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 6.06% and Monthly Volatility of 7.83%.