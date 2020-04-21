What do Analysts Say about Koninklijke Philips N.V.(NYSE:PHG): AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMAG)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Koninklijke Philips N.V. and for the current quarter 0 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Koninklijke Philips N.V., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 4 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.18 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 30.16 and Forward P/E ratio of 20.16.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.3%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Koninklijke Philips N.V. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.72%, where Monthly Performance is 20.11%, Quarterly performance is -14.48%, 6 Months performance is -1.27% and yearly performance percentage is 7.75%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -12.23%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 1.86% and Monthly Volatility of 3.06%.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG) will report its next earnings on Mar 04 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $-0.35/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $-0.35/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and for the current quarter 7 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.36/share and a High Estimate of $0.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as 65.11 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 59.13 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 68 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 75.8 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for AMAG to be 100.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 104.69%. For the next 5 years, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 142.22% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 107.11% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.02 and Average Volume (3 months) is 711.3 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 24.64.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -48.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -99.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -79.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 12.83%, where Monthly Performance is 57.01%, Quarterly performance is -30.91%, 6 Months performance is -27.29% and yearly performance percentage is -31.32%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -32.79%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 8.32% and Monthly Volatility of 10.44%.