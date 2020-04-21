What do Analysts Say about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.(NYSE:APD): Arconic Inc.(NYSE:ARNC)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) will report its next earnings on Apr 23 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $2.14/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $2.08/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 2.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. and for the current quarter 18 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.85/share and a High Estimate of $2.25/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for APD to be 7.8%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 10.6%. For the next 5 years, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. is expecting Growth of 12.84% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 10.48% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 5 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.52 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 25.15 and Forward P/E ratio of 21.03.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 9.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 16.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11.5%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -0.84%, where Monthly Performance is 12.21%, Quarterly performance is -9.55%, 6 Months performance is 0% and yearly performance percentage is 8.21%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -8.77%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.17% and Monthly Volatility of 5.44%.

Arconic Inc. (ARNC) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.53/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.54/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -1.9%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Arconic Inc. and for the current quarter 4 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.49/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.4/share and a High Estimate of $0.54/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Arconic Inc. as 3.36 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Arconic Inc. is 3.22 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 3.44 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 3.53 Billion.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Arconic Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 1 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.32 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.48 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.73 and Forward P/E ratio of 4.15.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 11%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Arconic Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 2.74%, where Monthly Performance is 0%, Quarterly performance is 0%, 6 Months performance is 0% and yearly performance percentage is 0%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 41.04%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 12.15% and Monthly Volatility of -.