What are analysts Suggestions on Trupanion, Inc.(NASDAQ:TRUP): AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co)(NYSE:ABC)

Trupanion, Inc. (TRUP) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.02/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Trupanion, Inc. and for the current quarter 6 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.02/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.04/share and a High Estimate of $0/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 7 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Trupanion, Inc. as 110.32 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Trupanion, Inc. is 109.6 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 110.95 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 86.98 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TRUP to be 50%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 83.33%. For the next 5 years, Trupanion, Inc. is expecting Growth of 120.83% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 20% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Trupanion, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.8 and Average Volume (3 months) is 407.38 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 417.6.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -0.8%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -1.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -1.1%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Trupanion, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.64%, where Monthly Performance is 21.16%, Quarterly performance is -4.48%, 6 Months performance is 39.82% and yearly performance percentage is -5.66%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -16.39%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.49% and Monthly Volatility of 9.39%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) (ABC) will report its next earnings on May 07 BMO. The company reported the earnings of $1.76/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.67/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.09/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 5.4%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) and for the current quarter 14 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $2.27/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $2.23/share and a High Estimate of $2.33/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ABC to be 8.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 6.25%. For the next 5 years, AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) is expecting Growth of 6.42% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 7.9% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co), where 3 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.51 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 29.08 and Forward P/E ratio of 10.92.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 1.7%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 22.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 13%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, AmerisourceBergen Corporation (Holding Co) currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.88%, where Monthly Performance is 4.21%, Quarterly performance is -1.58%, 6 Months performance is 0.13% and yearly performance percentage is 23.7%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 5.41%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.77% and Monthly Volatility of 5.84%.