What are analysts Suggestions on NVIDIA Corporation(NASDAQ:NVDA): Caleres, Inc.(NYSE:CAL)

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $1.89/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.67/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.22/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 13.2%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NVIDIA Corporation and for the current quarter 28 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.66/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.31/share and a High Estimate of $1.76/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NVDA to be 92.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 45.97%. For the next 5 years, NVIDIA Corporation is expecting Growth of 19.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 31.43% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NVIDIA Corporation, where 8 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 1 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.74 and Average Volume (3 months) is 15.15 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 63.48 and Forward P/E ratio of 31.58.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 18.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 25.7%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 18.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NVIDIA Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 6.37%, where Monthly Performance is 34.78%, Quarterly performance is 15.15%, 6 Months performance is 47.74% and yearly performance percentage is 54.08%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 21.99%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.75% and Monthly Volatility of 6.17%.

Caleres, Inc. (CAL) will report its next earnings on Mar 12 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.34/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.4/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.06/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -15%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Caleres, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.36/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.58/share and a High Estimate of $0.21/share.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CAL to be -266.7%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -58.06%. For the next 5 years, Caleres, Inc. is expecting Growth of 127.78% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -57.14% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Caleres, Inc., where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.93 and Average Volume (3 months) is 927.03 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 3.67 and Forward P/E ratio of 2.75.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.4%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 9.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Caleres, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -1.22%, where Monthly Performance is 17.46%, Quarterly performance is -74.07%, 6 Months performance is -73.81% and yearly performance percentage is -79.49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -76.21%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 14.82% and Monthly Volatility of 19.73%.