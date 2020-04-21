what are Analysts report about NeoPhotonics Corporation(NYSE:NPTN): Natus Medical Incorporated(NASDAQ:BABY)

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN) will report its next earnings on Feb 27 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.1/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.1/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 0%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for NeoPhotonics Corporation and for the current quarter 11 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.03/share and a High Estimate of $0.07/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 11 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for NeoPhotonics Corporation as 86.5 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for NeoPhotonics Corporation is 85 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 87.59 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 79.37 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for NPTN to be 126.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of 333.33%. For the next 5 years, NeoPhotonics Corporation is expecting Growth of 28.99% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 3300% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on NeoPhotonics Corporation, where 1 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.59 and Average Volume (3 months) is 860.11 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 19.76.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -5.2%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -11.2%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, NeoPhotonics Corporation currently shows a Weekly Performance of 3.32%, where Monthly Performance is 66.67%, Quarterly performance is -3.45%, 6 Months performance is 36.14% and yearly performance percentage is 24.81%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -4.76%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 7.00% and Monthly Volatility of 7.42%.