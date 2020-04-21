what are Analysts report about Matador Resources Company(NYSE:MTDR): T-Mobile US, Inc.(NASDAQ:TMUS)

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) will report its next earnings on Feb 25 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0.39/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.28/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.11/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 39.3%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Matador Resources Company and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $0.08/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.06/share and a High Estimate of $0.26/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 12 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Matador Resources Company as 244.18 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Matador Resources Company is 202 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 285.58 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 173.89 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for MTDR to be 21.1%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -80%. For the next 5 years, Matador Resources Company is expecting Growth of 98.69% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -71.67% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Matador Resources Company, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.29 and Average Volume (3 months) is 7.31 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 4.29 and Forward P/E ratio of 12.35.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 2.3%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 5%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Matador Resources Company currently shows a Weekly Performance of -5.03%, where Monthly Performance is 107.1%, Quarterly performance is -81.04%, 6 Months performance is -76.19% and yearly performance percentage is -84.58%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -82.14%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 15.89% and Monthly Volatility of 20.34%.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) will report its next earnings on 0. The company reported the earnings of $0.87/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.83/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.04/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 4.8%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for T-Mobile US, Inc. and for the current quarter 20 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.03/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $0.84/share and a High Estimate of $1.24/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 16 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. as 11.41 Billion. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for T-Mobile US, Inc. is 10.93 Billion and the High Revenue Estimate is 11.72 Billion. The company had Year Ago Sales of 11.08 Billion.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for TMUS to be -8.6%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -5.43%. For the next 5 years, T-Mobile US, Inc. is expecting Growth of 20.4% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was 12.44% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on T-Mobile US, Inc., where 5 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 2 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.56 and Average Volume (3 months) is 6.16 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 22.34 and Forward P/E ratio of 36.77.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 4.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 12.6%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 7.9%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, T-Mobile US, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.38%, where Monthly Performance is 13.2%, Quarterly performance is 9.48%, 6 Months performance is 10.97% and yearly performance percentage is 21.95%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is 14.69%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.28% and Monthly Volatility of 4.74%.