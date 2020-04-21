what are Analysts report about Illumina, Inc.(NASDAQ:ILMN): Westport Fuel Systems Inc(NASDAQ:WPRT)

Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) will report its next earnings on Apr 30 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $1.7/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $1.58/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $0.12/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of 7.6%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Illumina, Inc. and for the current quarter 17 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $1.24/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $1.06/share and a High Estimate of $1.32/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 17 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Illumina, Inc. as 853.61 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Illumina, Inc. is 807 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 906.1 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 834.36 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for ILMN to be -21.9%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -11.11%. For the next 5 years, Illumina, Inc. is expecting Growth of 24.75% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -3.65% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Illumina, Inc., where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 1 analysts have given a Buy signal, 3 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.09 and Average Volume (3 months) is 1.53 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 47.94 and Forward P/E ratio of 41.19.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 13.9%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 23.1%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 15.8%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Illumina, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of 11.55%, where Monthly Performance is 43.63%, Quarterly performance is -0.57%, 6 Months performance is 3.97% and yearly performance percentage is 1.21%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -2.67%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 3.48% and Monthly Volatility of 4.81%.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) will report its next earnings on Mar 17 AMC. The company reported the earnings of $0/Share in the last quarter where the estimated EPS by analysts was $0.01/share. The difference between the expected and actual EPS was $-0.01/share, which represents an Earnings surprise of -100%.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Westport Fuel Systems Inc and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.05/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.07/share and a High Estimate of $-0.03/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 5 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Westport Fuel Systems Inc as 61.45 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Westport Fuel Systems Inc is 52.5 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 69.07 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 65.39 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for WPRT to be -150%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -450%. For the next 5 years, Westport Fuel Systems Inc is expecting Growth of 164.44% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -200% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on Westport Fuel Systems Inc, where 2 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.13 and Average Volume (3 months) is 793.58 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 6.89.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of 0%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at 0%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 0%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, Westport Fuel Systems Inc currently shows a Weekly Performance of 4.38%, where Monthly Performance is 2.05%, Quarterly performance is -69.38%, 6 Months performance is -67.06% and yearly performance percentage is -52.49%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -65.12%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 14.29% and Monthly Volatility of 14.96%.