Revenue Estimates Analysis: Spark Therapeutics, Inc.(NASDAQ:ONCE): CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.(NYSE:CBL)

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for Spark Therapeutics, Inc. and for the current quarter 5 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-1.6/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-1.85/share and a High Estimate of $-0.91/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 4 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for Spark Therapeutics, Inc. as 19.92 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for Spark Therapeutics, Inc. is 13.3 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 25.4 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 13.16 Million.

Many analysts are providing their Estimated Earnings analysis for CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. and for the current quarter 2 analysts have projected that the stock could give an Average Earnings estimate of $-0.09/share. These analysts have also projected a Low Estimate of $-0.1/share and a High Estimate of $-0.08/share.

In case of Revenue Estimates, 3 analysts have provided their consensus Average Revenue Estimates for CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. as 173.17 Million. According to these analysts, the Low Revenue Estimate for CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is 166 Million and the High Revenue Estimate is 181.15 Million. The company had Year Ago Sales of 190.98 Million.

These analysts also forecasted Growth Estimates for the Current Quarter for CBL to be -13.3%. They are projecting Next Quarter growth of -20.59%. For the next 5 years, CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is expecting Growth of -7.17% per annum, whereas in the past 5 years the growth was -22.06% per annum.

Some buy side analysts are also providing their Analysis on CBL & Associates Properties, Inc., where 0 analysts have rated the stock as Strong buy, 0 analysts have given a Buy signal, 0 said it’s a HOLD, and 0 analysts rated the stock as Sell. (These Recommendations are for the Current Month Only reported by Yahoo Finance.)

The Relative Volume of the company is 1.28 and Average Volume (3 months) is 2.71 million. The company’s P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0.

The company shows its Return on Assets (ROA) value of -3.1%. The Return on Equity (ROE) value stands at -18.4%. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is -0.4%.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. currently shows a Weekly Performance of -22.15%, where Monthly Performance is -43.25%, Quarterly performance is -80.19%, 6 Months performance is -86.17% and yearly performance percentage is -82.69%. Year to Date performance value (YTD perf) value is -80.38%. The Stock currently has a Weekly Volatility of 22.69% and Monthly Volatility of 24.27%.